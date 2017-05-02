CULLMAN, Alabama (KTRK) --An Alabama woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after she took her anger out on a man's car.
The car attack was captured on video and has since gone viral.
Barbara Lowery, 24, is seen on the video standing on the vehicle and stomping on the windshield. She spotted a shovel and did even more damage. She also used a permanent marker and wrote "You're so pretty."
"I prayed about it first. I slept on it and I decided it wasn't a good idea, then I saw a shovel," Lowery told WBMA.
She wouldn't say what made her do it, but a source that chose to remain anonymous told WBMA that it was a love triangle gone very wrong. The source also said that the owner of the car was not cheating and he and Lowery were just friends.
Meanwhile, Lowery is not allowed to come back onto the business' property.
"I already knew going into it that I would have to face some consequences and you know it kind of sucks, but like I said, I prayed about it and stuff and I did it anyway," Lowery said.
The reporter asked, "If you had to go back and do it again, would you have changed anything? Would you have still done it?"
"I don't think enough time has lapsed for me to answer that question," Lowery said.
