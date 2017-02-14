A Harris County man is accused of having more than 1,000 images and nearly 80 videos of child pornography on his phone, officials say.Daniel Dickson, 44, of Houston has been arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.Investigators say Dickson admitted to storing the pornographic content on his smartphone.Attorney General Ken Paxton's office confirmed to ABC13 that Dickson worked as the quality assurance director at the at Brenham State Supported Living Center, a state-operated living center for the disabled.According to the Texas Department of Aging, which operates the facility, Dickson did not work with children in his role.A tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led the state's Child Exploitation Unit to Dickson, who faces up to 10 years in prison. He is currently being held on $60,000 bond.