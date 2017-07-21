EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2237128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2233060" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> OJ Simpson timeline of events

O.J. Simpson has been moved to a separate part of the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada a day after being granted parole for a robbery nearly 10 years ago.A state prison official confirmed to ABC News that the 70-year-old is being removed from general population as a precaution. The measure is due to concern over his notoriety and the fact the whole prison likely watched or was aware of the parole.Someone might cause him harm, the official said.On Thursday, a four-person panel granted Simpson parole after nearly nine years in prison. The earliest he can leave prison is on Oct. 1.During his hearing with the parole board, Simpson told them the hotel-room heist he pulled was an error in judgment he'll never repeat, and he acknowledged repeatedly he never should have done it.As he was led down a hall and back to prison, the Hall of Fame athlete and former murder suspect raised his hands over his head in triumph and said: "Oh, God, oh!"