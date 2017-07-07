Addict's obituary includes her poem about drug battle

SELINSGROVE, Pennsylvania --The parents of a 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman who overdosed on heroin have included a poem in her obituary that she wrote about struggling with addiction.
The obituary for Delaney Farrell was published in The (Sunbury) Daily Item. The Selinsgrove woman died Saturday in the bathroom of a hotel where she worked in Williamsport. Farrell had been living at a halfway house nearby.
Farrell's poem begins, "Funny, I don't remember no good dope days. I remember walking for miles in a dope fiend haze." It ends: "I remember constantly obsessing over my next score but what I remember most is asking God to save me cuz I don't want to do this no more!!!"
LINK: Delaney Farrell's obituary
Bridget Farrell says she included the poem because it showed what her daughter was going through.
Her father told WNEP-TV that Delaney was introduced to heroin at a party and she did not know what it was.
"They don't say 'here's heroin,' they say 'try sniffing some of this dust.' They sniff it a few times and the second or third time they do it they want more," Brian said.
The Farrell family told WNEP says while Delaney lost her battle with heroin, in the end, their hope is her words will help save others fighting addiction.
