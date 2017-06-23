NEWS

Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?'

EMBED </>More Videos

It's possible that Depp was referencing actor John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

SOMERSET, England --
Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.

He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

The 54-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.

However, he said, it's "been a while, and maybe it's time."

In a statement to ABC News, the Secret Service said: "We actively monitor open source reporting, including social media networks, and we evaluate potential threats. For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities."

ABC News has asked both Depp's publicist and the White House for comment.

It's possible that Depp may have been referencing actor John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film "The Libertine."

He played Trump last year in a Fun or Die video parody of the businessman's 1987 book "The Art of the Deal."

Last month, comedian Kathy Griffin's infamous beheaded Trump video pit the president's supporters against Hollywood.

EMBED More News Videos

Kathy Griffin and her attorney host a news conference to explain graphic image.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newscelebrityPresident Donald Trumpcontroversial videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'My best friend just died,' man says after Cypress shooting
15-year-old boy killed by SUV while walking with friends
Man who posed as officer wanted for sex assault
Family: Gang member ditches baby after killing girlfriend
More News
Top Stories
'My best friend just died,' man says after Cypress shooting
Family: Gang member ditches baby after killing girlfriend
HEAT ADVISORY: It's going to feel like 105-110 degrees today
15-year-old boy killed by SUV while walking with friends
Boys wear skirts to protest school's dress code
Man who posed as officer wanted for sex assault
2 local players taken in first round of NBA Draft
Show More
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in Alpine
Here's why you might have credit in your Amazon account
Lawsuit: Distracted lifeguards don't notice unconscious man under water for over 5 mins
2 arrested after 14-year-old's marriage discovered
Former HPD officer indicted on tampering, assault charges
More News
Top Video
HEAT ADVISORY: It's going to feel like 105-110 degrees today
15-year-old boy killed by SUV while walking with friends
Man who posed as officer wanted for sex assault
Lawsuit: Distracted lifeguards don't notice unconscious man under water for over 5 mins
More Video