NEWS

Acrobat plummets to death before Green Day concert

EMBED </>More Videos

The acrobat plummeted 100 feet in front of the crowd.

MADRID, Spain --
Event organizers say an acrobat fell to his death during a rock music festival in Madrid on Friday night.

The organizers of the Mad Cool festival expressed their condolences to the acrobat's family in a statement Saturday, saying they "regret the terrible accident."

Spanish national television shows images of what appears to be the acrobat falling from a box suspended several meters in the air.

The organizers say they decided not to cancel the performance by American rock group Green Day following the accident "for security reasons."

Green Day later wrote on Twitter that "we just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsacrobataccidentfestival
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner met with Russian lawyer during 2016 campaign: source
8 arrested in beating death of American college graduate in Greece
1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Cincinnati-area home
Sen. Ben Sasse works as Uber driver after losing sports bet
More News
Top Stories
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down US-290 outbound
22-year-old Texas man beaten to death in Greece
James Harden inks richest NBA contract extension ever
Hot and steamy day with possible afternoon showers
Houstonians line up to meet Sen. Cruz's challenger
3 dead, 58 left homeless after Crosby apartment fire
Police: Dad smoked pot while kids played outside naked
Show More
East Houston recycling tank struck by lightning
Apartment complex tries to improve reputation
Easy ways get your cardio in at home
Sheriff won't let deputies carry overdose antidote
Spin your way into an awesome weekend in Houston
More News
Top Video
Let's Eat: Fusion Taco's shrimp tempura taco
East Houston recycling tank struck by lightning
Grinning Golden Retriever rides subway in luggage
Police: Dad smoked pot while kids played outside naked
More Video