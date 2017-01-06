NEWS

ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid Ft. Lauderdale airport chaos
EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC13's Steve Campion talks to Melanie Lawson about landing into Ft. Lauderdale and an active shooter situation. (Twitter/SteveABC13)

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KTRK) --
ABC13 reporter Steve Campion was on a trip to see his 90-year-old grandmother and his nephew's first birthday and became an eyewitness to horror.

Campion landed at the Ft. Lauderdale airport around 2:20 p.m., and along with other passengers on the airplane, started getting news alerts and texts that there was a shooting at the very airport where they just touched down.

Watch Steve's full conversation with Melanie Lawson by playing the video above

"The phones just started buzzing," Campion said.


The flight crew didn't know what was going on and the passengers were kept on the plane for safety, Campion said.

Campion could later see people running away from the airport on the tarmac, scenes captured in a live Facebook video.
Later, he was evacuated onto the tarmac.

Tweets from Campion showed hundreds of people around the tarmac, milling around, waiting for instructions.



The whole event is surreal, Campion said. Something that was supposed to be joyous turns into perspective.

"My heart sank a little bit, because this is my hometown," Campion said, fighting back tears. "This is supposed to be a happy occasion, to think that people were killed at the baggage claim, it's just heartbreaking."

EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC13's Steve Campion was on board plane that landed just after shooting in Ft. Lauderdale. This is what passengers were told.



"When you put it into perspective, life is just fleeting, I'm here to celebrate a 1-year-old's birthday and a 90-year-old birthday and here I am, standing on the runway, wondering if we're really safe or not."

Related Topics:
newsshootingairport newsairport securityfort lauderdale airport shootingFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What we know about suspected Ft. Lauderdale gunman
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Charleston Church Shooting Victim Was Considering Retirement, Brother Says at Dylann Roof Sentencing
Trump Certified as President, Faith Spotted Eagle Gets a Vote
More News
Top Stories
What we know about suspected Ft. Lauderdale gunman
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
TIMELINE: How airport shooting unfolded
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
A look at other deadly attacks at US airports
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
Rules regarding air travel with weapons and ammo
Show More
Security stepped up at Bush IAH airport
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
Vladimir Putin 'ordered' campaign to influence presidential election
Music teacher charged with sex assault of child
SeaWorld orca that killed trainer dies
More News
Top Video
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
Rules regarding air travel with weapons and ammo
Music teacher charged with sex assault of child
More Video