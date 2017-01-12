Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled. You need Flash to watch this video. EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1698988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said the arrest of nine people at a suspected drug house will impact crime in a major way in north Harris County.

The arrest of nine people at a suspected drug house early Wednesday is expected to have "a major impact on crime" in north Harris County.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the arrests come at the end of a months-long investigation on a home on Forrest Valley Drive.Investigators found what Herman called "a substantial" amount of methamphetamine and other narcotics inside the home, along with stolen cell phones, weapons and even a motorcycle.The nine suspects arrested are facing a laundry list of charges, he said."Criminals and drugs are a bad combination," Herman said at a press conference Thursday. "The streets of north Harris County are in a much better position with these people behind bars."Herman said the investigation began after neighbors living near the home reported what they suspected was drug activity.The constable said traffic enforcement began investigating, pulling over vehicles in the area near the home.In some cases, Herman said deputies were able to find methamphetamine in stopped vehicles.Drivers and passengers arrested identified the Forrest Valley home as where they picked up the meth and other narcotics, Herman said."They were in the position to produce a lot of methamphetamine," he said.During the course of their investigation, investigators allegedly learned the people operating inside the home had some serious weapon power."Deputies initially obtained information that the people who lived there [had guns] and if police ever ran on the home, there would be violence," Herman said.Early Wednesday, as deputy constables and the Harris County Sheriff's Office High Risk Operations Unit moved in, they tore out windows to make entry into the home.Herman said that action was meant to protect law enforcement officers' lives as they went to arrest the suspects. Fortunately, no one was injured, he added.The suspects, who have not yet been identified, are all known felons with a few exceptions, according to the constable's office."It's a very big deal," Herman said. "First of all, these guys are openly violating the law and you have people coming and going, buying narcotics with kids playing on the street. It's not going to happen out here."Herman said the arrests could lead to investigators closing other crimes as well.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.