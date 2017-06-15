  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Congressional Baseball Game underway in D.C. following shooting
NEWS

Prosecutor accused in hit-and-run in April

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local prosecutor is accused of leaving from the scene of an accident in late April.

Coming up at 6, Elissa Rivas has more on this story and the identity of the prosecutor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New information released about remains in Heights home
Pentagon regains authority to set combat troop levels
More than 60 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' home
What you need to know about unresponsive wakefulness
Blimp crashes near US Open in Wisconsin
More News
Top Stories
'He was something special': Mom wants justice for infant son
6 pregnant women tested positive for Zika in Harris County
Suburban singer faces child porn charges
More than 60 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' home
Houston aide shot in VA attack: "I was running for my life"
Rockets fans, you can dream: Chris Paul to Houston
El Chapo aide says Mexican military tortured him
Show More
New information released about remains in Heights home
At least 1 hurt after blimp crashes at U.S. Open
Jury deadlocked in Bill Cosby trial; told to keep working
SOURCES: UPS shooter was SF resident Jimmy Lam
Police: Dog harness used to bolt child to floor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
At least 12 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
More Photos