  • LIVE VIDEO Deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School

'A face of rage': Freshman describes staring down suspect as he fired

EMILY SHAPIRO
Freshman Peter Matuza was in art class this morning when he heard two explosions and ducked under a table.

After diving for cover, Peter saw a gunman enter the classroom and shoot his friend with a shotgun, before turning and opening fire with a revolver, Peter told ABC News.

Ten people were killed and 10 others were wounded after a 17-year-old student allegedly opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas this morning.

Students were running and screaming and one student flipped a table over for cover, Peter said.

Peter said he made eye contact with the gunman, noting, "he had a face of rage."

"He could have killed me right there," he said.

The gunman then "walked through a closet that went straight to the adjacent art room and began opening fire in there, as well," Peter said.

Peter and his classmates then fled to safety.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools."

"It was horrible. It was something no one should ever have to go through," Peter said. "Life is a very fragile thing and it can be taken away very easily."

The suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is in custody and has been charged with capital murder, officials said. The suspect allegedly wrote in journals that he wanted to carry out the shooting and then commit suicide, but he gave himself up to authorities, according to Abbott.

Explosive devices were also found at the school, and devices including a Molotov cocktail were found in a car and a home, authorities said.

There were no warning signs and the suspect doesn't have a criminal history, officials said.

Peter said, "I'm a Christian and I feel a compulsion to forgive him. ... Something happened to cause that boy to do that."

ABC News' Marcus Moore and Jim Scholz contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
Show More
What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe HS shooting
'Time to try something new': Gene Wu writes passionate tweet after shooting
Trump orders US flags flown at half-mast after shooting
Houston sports pauses to reflect on Santa Fe shooting
Santa Fe student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen'
More News