Our 911 lines are temporarily down. Calls being forwarded to @RosenbergPolice. If you have a non-emergency, you can still call 281-341-4665 pic.twitter.com/gWe4eKmCX8 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 27, 2017

The 911 lines were down in Fort Bend County for nearly 25 minutes Monday night.Initially, authorities said the calls were being forwarded to Rosenberg Police Department.Around 8:55 p.m., officials announced the lines were back up.No other details have been released.