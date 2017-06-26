NEWS

911 lines restored after temporary outage in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 911 lines were down in Fort Bend County for nearly 25 minutes Monday night.

Initially, authorities said the calls were being forwarded to Rosenberg Police Department.


Around 8:55 p.m., officials announced the lines were back up.

No other details have been released.

