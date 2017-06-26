HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The 911 lines were down in Fort Bend County for nearly 25 minutes Monday night.
Initially, authorities said the calls were being forwarded to Rosenberg Police Department.
Our 911 lines are temporarily down. Calls being forwarded to @RosenbergPolice. If you have a non-emergency, you can still call 281-341-4665 pic.twitter.com/gWe4eKmCX8— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 27, 2017
Around 8:55 p.m., officials announced the lines were back up.
No other details have been released.
