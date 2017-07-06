911 call: woman riding on a car's hood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Eyewitness News just obtained the dramatic 911 call of a woman riding on a car's hood.
The recording stems from a viral video you first saw here on ABC13.
"I'm on top of this car. He's trying to steal my car," screams the woman to an operator. "I'm on Pinemont. I'm on Pinemont Drive. I'm on top of the car."
Chantal Thompson sat down with us last month. She identified herself as the woman seen riding on the vehicle in her nightgown.
She told us her child's father tried stealing the car after a heated argument.
The emergency call released Thursday afternoon appears to back up Thompson's story that she wanted help.
"I'm on the top of the vehicle at the light. He stopped at the light. I'm on top of the vehicle," said Thompson. "I'm not getting off this car until I get pulled the f*** over. He stole my car. He's in my car. I'm on top of the car."
The call concludes once police arrived on scene.
Thompson can be heard saying to the driver, "You go on and hit me. I paid for this car. F*** you too, b****."
Houston police told ABC13 last month they considered the case a domestic disturbance. No one faced any charges.
The man driving the car has not returned repeated requests from Eyewitness News for comment.
