NEWS

911 call in Conroe shooting: 'I'm too scared to go out of my closet'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities have released 911 calls from a Conroe shooting that left a suspect and his girlfriend's mother dead earlier this week.

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Conroe police are still not saying what led a man to kill the mother of his ex-girlfriend.

They have released the 911 call from the former girlfriend, who was requesting help while hiding inside her parents' home.

"We need someone fast. We need police. Hurry," Tara Russell said on the phone to dispatchers. The 24-year-old told authorities she was hiding in a closet in the house in the 500 block of Hildred Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

"I can hear screaming. I'm fine, but I'm hiding in the closet right now. I'm too scared to go out," she said. She told dispatchers the attacker was her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Alain.

"I can hear like beating and stuff going around. He just randomly showed up at my parents' house...I don't know what's going on. I'm too scared to go out of my closet," she said.

At police arrived, she did leave the closet. Eyewitnesses said she ran from the home.

"She just came running...yelling...screaming," said neighbor Tony Lister.

Lister had just come outside to see what the commotion was. He said Russell ran by him into his house, yelling frantically.

"'Call the cops! Call the cops!' I kept telling her: 'They're here. They're here. Just go in the house! The back bedroom,'" he said.

Police said they heard a commotion in the Russell home upon arrival and that Alain retreated into the house as they entered, grabbing a handgun. Officers opened fire, killing him.

Only then did they find the body of 52-year-old Denise Russell. Detectives aren't saying what motivated her murder.

As they searched the house for evidence, they also found a 5-year-old boy alive and still hiding inside. He's Tara Russell's son. Police said he was unhurt.

The officer who shot and killed Alain has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsgun violencedomestic violenceshootingConroe
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House to hold vote on GOP health care bill Thursday
Amendment to Trump's health care bill falls short on pre-existing conditions, analysts say
DPS: County judge's distracted driving caused crash
Senate changes likely for Republican health care bill
More News
Top Stories
Ex-employee accused of pocketing $275K from Kroger
TX Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Houston honors longtime ABC13 anchor Dave Ward
Tracking possibility of strong storms across Houston today
DPS: County judge's distracted driving caused crash
8 people have been killed by METRO trains in 5 years
Yorkie missing for years will return to owners in Virginia
Show More
What you need to know about the Google Doc phishing scam
Facebook pays their interns $8,000 a month
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Lake College
Could gondolas help improve traffic in Montrose?
Deacon accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys
More News
Top Video
DPS: County judge's distracted driving caused crash
Suspected serial shoplifters arrested at Target store
Put your writing skills to test in Whataburger's latest challenge
Dr. Ellen Ochoa blazed a trail for women in science
More Video