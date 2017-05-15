EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1994374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 9-year-old boy was the victim of a violent shooting just north of downtown Houston.

A 9-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after someone fired at least nine shots into his home on Bringhurst Street, just north of downtown Houston overnight.Police said it started as an argument on the front porch, but ended with someone firing shots into the home.When police arrived on scene, they found 9-year-old Jabez Wiggins had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.Jabez's grandmother, Theresa Green, showed ABC13 where bullets hit inside their home. She said her grandson was running for cover when a bullet hit him in the leg and another grazed his ankle.Investigators said the trouble started around midnight.Jabez's mother said a group of teenage boys were fighting with her 12-year-old son.Police said three young men tried to kick in the door, but when they couldn't get in, they started firing multiple rounds at the home and ran off."Three suspects came to the front door of a residence, there was some kind of an argument with the occupants," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. "The three suspects retreated into the middle of the street. One of the suspects pulled out a pistol, fired several shots into the residence, which struck the 9-year-old."Police said they have talked to several neighbors and family members, but they do not have a description of the suspects.