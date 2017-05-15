NEWS

9-year-old boy shot by men who opened fire on his home in Houston

A 9-year-old boy was the victim of a violent shooting just north of downtown Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 9-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after someone fired into his home on Bringhurst Street, just north of downtown Houston overnight.

This could have been a real tragedy for the family living here. Police said it started as an argument on the front porch, but ended with someone firing shots into the home.

When police arrived on scene, they found the 9-year-old victim had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators said the trouble started around midnight.

Three men got into an argument with the people who live at the home. Those suspects then walked away, but as they got to the middle of the street, one of them started firing multiple rounds at the home.

"Three suspects came to the front door of a residence, there was some kind of an argument with the occupants," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. "The three suspects retreated into the middle of the street. One of the suspects pulled out a pistol, fired several shots into the residence, which struck the 9-year-old."

After the shooting, the men ran off and police checked the area for a couple of hours, but so far those suspects have not been found.

