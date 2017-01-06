U.S. & WORLD

9 injuries reported after shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (KTRK) --
Federal officials say a suspect is in custody after an active shooter situation at Ft. Lauderdale airport.

ABC News has learned that at least 9 people are injured, although the extent of the injuries is not immediately clear.

Terminal 2 is currently being evacuated. Airport officials have tweeted that there is an "ongoing incident" in the terminal.

No other details have been released.

