9 injuries reported after shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (KTRK) --Federal officials say a suspect is in custody after an active shooter situation at Ft. Lauderdale airport.
ABC News has learned that at least 9 people are injured, although the extent of the injuries is not immediately clear.
Terminal 2 is currently being evacuated. Airport officials have tweeted that there is an "ongoing incident" in the terminal.
No other details have been released.
