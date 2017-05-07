NEWS

82 Chibok schoolgirls released in Nigeria

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nigeria's government says 82 Chibok schoolgirls are free more than three years after a mass abduction by Boko Haram extremists. (AP Photo / Sunday Alamba)

LAGOS, Nigeria --
Nigeria's government says 82 Chibok schoolgirls are free more than three years after a mass abduction by Boko Haram extremists.

It is the second group release; Nigeria announced in October that 21 girls had been freed after negotiations with the extremists.

The kidnapping shocked the world and put tremendous pressure on Nigeria's government to counter Boko Haram and free thousands of its captives. Here are some of the key events surrounding the Chibok crisis:

___

April 2014: Boko Haram extremists kidnap 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in northern Nigeria, the region where the insurgency emerged several years ago.

November 2014: Extremists seize Chibok, and Nigerian army takes back the town.

May 2015: New President Muhammadu Buhari is sworn in, pledging to tackle Boko Haram "head-on."

April 13, 2016: Boko Haram video appears to show some of the Chibok girls, and tearful mothers recognize their daughters.

May 18, 2016: Relative says one of the Chibok girls is found, pregnant, in a forest; pressure grows on Nigeria's government to rescue the others.

Aug. 14, 2016: Boko Haram video says some Chibok girls are killed in airstrikes and demands release of extremists in exchange for the other girls' freedom.

Oct. 13, 2016: Spokesman for Nigeria's president confirms 21 Chibok girls have been freed, a result of government negotiations with Boko Haram. Nigeria's government says another 83 girls would be released "very soon."

Nov. 5, 2016: Military announces the first army rescue of a Chibok girl, during a raid on a forest hideout.

Dec. 24, 2016: Nigeria's president declares that Boko Haram has been crushed, driven from its last forest hideout.

Jan. 5, 2017: Nigeria's army says soldiers find one of the schoolgirls wandering in the bush near the forest stronghold.

April 14, 2017: Nigerians mark three years since the mass abduction.

May 6, 2017: Nigeria's government says another 82 schoolgirls are released.
Related Topics:
newskidnapnigerianigerian missing schoolgirls
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 for unconscious pledge were dismissed
Houston family escapes house fire
Man, 85, dies trying to become oldest Everest climber
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged intoxication arrest
More News
Top Stories
Voters approve HISD Proposition 1
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged intoxication arrest
Kids eat free: Where to find free kids meals in Houston
Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Toilets of the future, are here today
Houston family escapes house fire
Show More
Aaron Hernandez suicide note to fiance: You're rich
Canton tornado victims struggle with emotional toll
Voters await results of May municipal elections
Brawl inside Baytown Walmart bank
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More News
Top Video
Canton tornado victims struggle with emotional toll
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged intoxication arrest
'Elena of Avalor' shares secrets of her kingdom with ABC13
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Video