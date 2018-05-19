8 dead, dozens injured from explosions at Afghanistan cricket tournament

MEGHAN KENEALLY
Three explosions targeted a cricket tournament in Afghanistan today, leaving eight people dead and dozens injured, according to a government official.

The explosions took place in the eastern Jalalabad province and reportedly targeted the Naya Nazimabad Ramzan Cup cricket tournament.

Nangarhar governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said today that eight people were killed in the blasts and 42 others were injured.

Khogyani said that the organizer of the cricket game, Hidayatullah Zaheer, and at least one child were among the eight fatalities.

No further information was disclosed about the types of explosions or what caused the blasts.
