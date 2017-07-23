NEWS

8 dead, 30 found injured inside semi-trailer at San Antonio Walmart

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 30 people were found in a semi-trailer in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio. At least eight are dead.

At a press conference, local police and fire officials called this a "human trafficking crime" and said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also been notified for further investigation.

About 17 people in the trailer were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, while 13 others were transported with less severe injuries. Many suffered from dehydration and heat stroke. The people in the trailer included adults in their 20s and 30s, and at least two young children.

The driver of the truck has been arrested.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, authorities were notified by a Walmart employee, who had been approached by someone asking for water.

"We're looking at a human trafficking crime here," said McManus.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said firefighters arrived at the scene at 12:26 a.m., and began pulling people out of the trailer, which had no working air conditioning.

Authorities said they are currently investigating how long the trailer was parked there and where it came from. Some of the people who had been in the trailer ran into the woods, he said. The area will be searched again in the morning.

"This is not an isolated incident, this happens quite frequently. Fortunately, there are people who survived, but this happens all the time," said McManus.

