SILVER ALERT

Deputies in chopper find missing Ft. Bend Co. man with Parkinson's disease

EMBED </>More Videos

Muhammad Shabbir was found about a mile from his Fort Bend County home.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A 79-year-old Fort Bend County man with Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes has been found safe, after spending days outdoors in the Texas heat.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office used a helicopter to locate Muhammad Shabbir earlier this morning in the Walnut Creek neighborhood, about a mile from the family's home.

Officials said EMS was checking Shabbir out. After being without his Parkinson's medication for more than a day, Shabbir was unable to walk by the time deputies found him, according to his daughter-in-law.



Deputies found Shabbir in a pool of water, and that may have played a role in saving his life.

His daughter-in-law said the water may have protected him from the sweltering July heat.

Shabbir had been seen walking in his neighborhood on Monday night in the 1900 block of Gable Cove Ct. That is when his family said he disappeared.

His family said they were concerned about his well-being since he was not getting the proper medications, a true matter of life and death for a man in his condition.

"I am proud of the effort our deputies on the ground and helicopter made to find Mr. Shabbir. Things could have ended badly but thankfully we were able to locate and help him in time," Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 79-year-old man with Parkinson's disease missing in Fort Bend County
EMBED More News Videos

Family members are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the missing man with Parkinson's and diabetes.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmissing manparkinson's diseasefort bend county sheriff's officediabetessilver alertRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SILVER ALERT
Silver Alert issued for man with Parkinson's disease
Highway signs help couple find missing man from Harris Co.
Officials end Silver Alert for missing Houston woman
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Sugar Land
More silver alert
NEWS
NYC officer shot, killed while sitting in police vehicle
Volunteer firefighter 'going to resign' after crash in La Porte
What to know about North Korea and its weapons programs
US conducts strike operation in self-defense against al-Shabaab in Somalia
More News
Top Stories
"Don" could soon form in the central Atlantic
Volunteer firefighter 'going to resign' after crash in La Porte
Declaration of Independence tweets mistaken as anti-Trump
Insider's tip to get you through airports faster
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
Film claims to solve mystery of Amelia Earhart's fate
Man hid wife's body in freezer to collect Social Security
Show More
Father killed in Gage Park fireworks accident
Missing 13-year-old Baytown girl located safe
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
18 horses killed in Plainfield barn fire
Houston man drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
More News
Top Video
Film claims to solve mystery of Amelia Earhart's fate
Travelers, beware: Hotels overbook just like airlines
Insider's tip to get you through airports faster
Whataburger introduces new spicy strawberry sandwiches
More Video