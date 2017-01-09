NEWS

78-year-old homeowner shoots and kills robber in north Houston
A 78-year-old man shot and killed a robber in north Houston.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a homeowner and two robbers in north Houston.

Police say a 78-year-old man stepped out of his home to grab his newspaper around 5:30 Monday morning at the 4200 block of N. Main when he was approached by two suspects who robbed him.

The suspects tried to get away in a vehicle, but police say the homeowner pulled out his gun and shot at their truck as they were driving off.

The suspects crashed the truck at a car wash at Collingsworth and Hardy.

One suspect was hit and killed. The other fled the scene. Police say they are not sure if he was shot.

