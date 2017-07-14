DRUG ARREST

Montgomery Co. K9 detects large pill stash in car's grill

EMBED </>More Videos

748 grams of Xanax stashed in grill of car (KTRK)

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
Several baggies of pills were found stashed in the grill of a car during a traffic stop in Montgomery County this week.

In all, 748 grams of Xanax were seized from the front part of the vehicle during the stop on Tuesday.

A deputy became suspicious of the vehicle when a marijuana odor was detected. Authorities said the two people in the vehicle denied having anything illegal.

A K9 was needed to search for narcotics.

The pills were so deep inside the grill that the vehicle was confiscated to remove a plastic covering.

Two men - Mekal Williams and Devante Thomas, both 24 - were arrested and accused of trafficking a controlled substance.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsdrug arrestillegal drugsNew Caney
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DRUG ARREST
Nearly 2 tons of weed disguised as lettuce seized
Drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Drywall mistaken for cocaine puts man in jail
Pot seized from home after drug bust near Cypress Falls HS
More drug arrest
NEWS
Human remains found behind home with ties to suspect in police chief's unsolved killing
DeVos' meetings over sex assault policies spark controversy
Suspect sketch released in shooting of baby
200-foot-wide sinkhole swallows 2 Florida houses
In closed-door speech, Jeff Sessions tells right-wing group religion is under attack
More News
Top Stories
3-year-old killed in Clute crash when dad tries to re-buckle her
Suspect sketch released in shooting of baby
Shopping surprise for youth sports with Deshaun Watson
SUV wedged under train and dragged in La Marque
Miracle mechanics change lives one car at a time
Former teacher sentenced for abusing 8-year-old student
City leaders: shopping carts around city cause flooding
Show More
Denny's strangulation victim's family to attend hearing
STOP THE WORLD: Beyonce shares first photo of twins
Another round of storms Friday
Maria Menounos opens up about brain tumor battle
Man's bath interrupted after he finds snake in tub
More News
Top Video
Large-scale 'Star Wars'-themed land model revealed
Maria Menounos opens up about brain tumor battle
Man's bath interrupted after he finds snake in tub
Stuffed baby toys recalled because they could cut kids
More Video