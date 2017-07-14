Several baggies of pills were found stashed in the grill of a car during a traffic stop in Montgomery County this week.In all, 748 grams of Xanax were seized from the front part of the vehicle during the stop on Tuesday.A deputy became suspicious of the vehicle when a marijuana odor was detected. Authorities said the two people in the vehicle denied having anything illegal.A K9 was needed to search for narcotics.The pills were so deep inside the grill that the vehicle was confiscated to remove a plastic covering.Two men - Mekal Williams and Devante Thomas, both 24 - were arrested and accused of trafficking a controlled substance.