NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --Several baggies of pills were found stashed in the grill of a car during a traffic stop in Montgomery County this week.
In all, 748 grams of Xanax were seized from the front part of the vehicle during the stop on Tuesday.
A deputy became suspicious of the vehicle when a marijuana odor was detected. Authorities said the two people in the vehicle denied having anything illegal.
A K9 was needed to search for narcotics.
The pills were so deep inside the grill that the vehicle was confiscated to remove a plastic covering.
Two men - Mekal Williams and Devante Thomas, both 24 - were arrested and accused of trafficking a controlled substance.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff