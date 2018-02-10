HOUSTON (KTRK) --The following reports of high water have been verified by Houston Transtar as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
- Exit ramp and entrance ramp at IH-610 East Loop northbound at IH-10 East
- Right shoulder, right lane and center lane at IH-45 North southbound at Cypresswood Dr/Holzwarth
- Right shoulder and 2 center lanes at IH-45 North northbound at Patton St
Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Go around, don't drown.
We are watching a couple of high water spots, no widespread flooding, though! @abc13houston #kattraffic #ABC13— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) February 10, 2018
I'm here at @abc13houston to give you live updates on the wet roads. We are seeing some isolated ponding. What areas do you want to see? pic.twitter.com/44ZMiLZjEC— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) February 10, 2018