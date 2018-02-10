TRAFFIC

High water locations reported on Houston-area roads

EMBED </>More Videos

Drivers and flooding are a dangerous mix.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The following reports of high water have been verified by Houston Transtar as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
  • Exit ramp and entrance ramp at IH-610 East Loop northbound at IH-10 East
  • Right shoulder, right lane and center lane at IH-45 North southbound at Cypresswood Dr/Holzwarth
  • Right shoulder and 2 center lanes at IH-45 North northbound at Patton St




Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Go around, don't drown.

