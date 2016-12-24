NEWS

7-year-old Santa's helper wipes tables to buy toys for kids
A 7-year-old Indiana boy has been earning money to buy Christmas toys for other children as an honorary employee at McDonald's. (WPVI)

BICKNELL, Ind. --
A 7-year-old Indiana boy has been earning money to buy Christmas toys for other children as an honorary employee at McDonald's.

The youngster, Trenton Gardner, tells WTHI-TV that wiping tables at the fast food restaurant in Bicknell, Indiana, is the "coolest job" he's ever done. His mother, Lindsey Gardner, says her son's inspiration came from learning some children's families couldn't afford toys.

He wanted to earn money so he could help. It took time to convince McDonald's general manager Rhonda Butler. She says the boy was so determined she made him an honorary employee and gave him his own apron, name tag and hat. The restaurant donated toys to his effort.

Earlier this week, the 7-year-old and his family dropped off a truckload of toys to a local charity.
