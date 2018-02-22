MARGARITAS

Houston's Top 10 Margaritas

Top ten margaritas, selected by our viewers (KTRK)

You can't celebrate National Margarita Day without having a drink, right? So we asked our viewers for their favorites around town and put together the top 10 list. Salud!

Fiesta en Guadalajara

Viewers love the margaritas from Fiesta en Guadalajara on Irvington because they're strong! They say the enchiladas are great too.

Club No Minors
In the late-1960s because of alcohol laws, El Patio opened up and customers became members by paying a set liquor fee. A sign "No Minors" was put up to keep the kids out, and to this day the Club No Minors name has stuck. Club No Minors admits that the margaritas are very strong, and dancing on tables might happen.

Cafe Adobe
Cafe Adobe has something fun for margarita fans - flights where you can sample four mini-ritas. There are two tasty Cafe Adobe locations - Houston and Sugar Land. Join their email club and you'll get a free order of queso - perfect to pair with a margarita!

Pappasito's
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Pappasito's and they'll give you a free keepsake glass. You can build your own margarita too! Choose your tequila and add Grand Marnier or Cointreau. If you're a Pappasito's fan, make sure to join their email club for exclusive offers.
Jimmy Changa's
Jimmy Changa's has three locations - Pasadena, League City, and Katy. Similar to the margarita flights at Cafe Adobe, Jimmy Changa's has triple threat margaritas. Get raspberry, peach, and swirled frozen margaritas to sample. Join the Wild Tribe by texting freshmexfun to 99000.

The Don'key
The Don'Key doors opened in 1984 in Pasadena, and they're famous for their Don'KeyRitas and fajitas. They have nearly a dozen margaritas to choose from, and a happy hour that lasts all day. Sign up for their Don'Key emails and they'll reward you on your birthday and anniversary.

La Brisa
La Brisa has two locations - one in League City and Bacliff. Give them your email address and send you special offers, including birthday and anniversary deals.
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation is where it all started. Mama Ninfa first stuffed chargrilled sliced beef into a handmade flour tortilla and launched the national fajita craze.

Gringo's
The Margarita Cantina menu at Gringo's has some of the most creative drinks we saw. The Grand Gusano looks like a giant blue fishbowl, complete with a gummy worm. The Star Spangled Rita has red, white, and blue stripes. The Suave Agave is served in a fun specialty shaker.

Chacho's
Chacho's is part fast food restaurant and part casual dining restaurant. It's open 24 hours, so if you're craving margaritas late night, that's where to go! On top of the popular margaritas, they also have a huge salsa bar with at least 10 types of fresh, homemade salsas.
