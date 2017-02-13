NEWS

DHS arrested 680 immigrants in week-long roundup

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police raids across Texas, LA, Chicago net 680 arrests. (provided) (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
The Homeland Security Department said Monday that 680 people were arrested in roundups last week targeting immigrants living illegally in the United States. The figure is far below the totals of similar raids conducted under the Obama administration.

At least 51 of those were in the San Antonio region, officials said.

The raids have left immigrant communities worried about stepped-up enforcement efforts and the White House taking credit for arrests. But Homeland Security described the roundups as routine.

DHS Secretary John Kelly said Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeted immigrants who are a threat to public safety, including convicted criminals and gang members. He said 75 percent of those arrested were criminals, some of whom had been convicted of homicide and aggravated sexual assault.

ICE officials said 161 people from 13 countries were arrested in the Los Angeles area, all but 10 of whom were convicted criminals. More than 100 people arrested there were from Mexico. In Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina 190 immigrants were arrested, 127 of whom were convicted criminals.

Kelly said arrests were also made by agents working in New York, Atlanta, Chicago and San Antonio.

Details of who was arrested were not made available, but the arrests and rumors about other raids sparked fear and confusion among immigrants.

Immigration advocates and the White House both suggested the arrests were President Donald Trump's first salvo in what he has promised will be a stepped up campaign to find and deport criminal immigrants and others living in the U.S. illegally.

Trump on Monday bragged that his administration was following through on his campaign pledge and targeting "the bad ones."

"I said at the beginning we are going to get the bad ones, the really bad ones, we are going to get them out," Trump said at a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

ICE officials and Kelly, however, have said the arrests were part of routine enforcement efforts. Similar roundups under former President Barack Obama yielded far more arrests. In March 2015, ICE said a five-day enforcement effort ended with more than 2,000 arrests.

During the Obama administration, however, ICE agents generally arrested wanted immigration fugitives and convicted criminals. Last week's arrests included immigrants whose only offense was an immigration violation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationimmigration reform
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man shot and killed on Houston's south side
Worker describes robbery at Panera Bread
Man accused of Friendswood cracker attack on the run
11-year-old girl escapes would-be kidnapper in Conroe
More News
Top Stories
MCSO considering controversial immigration program
Severe weather on tap for Valentine's Day
Gas station owner shoots man in store
Man shot and killed on Houston's south side
Woman's insurance cancelled over Facebook pictures
Second Texas City teen commits suicide
Mystery smell: Officials investigate strange odor
Show More
Employees accused of stealing money from TSU identified
Woman hospitalized after road rage shooting on 288
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
Do you know if your heart is healthy?
No students injured on board bus involved in hit and run
More News
Top Video
MCSO considering controversial immigration program
Woman hospitalized after road rage shooting on 288
Mystery smell: Officials investigate strange odor
Second Texas City teen commits suicide
More Video