Houston's Top 10 Frozen Yogurt Shops

We asked viewers for their favorite place to grab a cup of froyo around town!The tagline at U-Swirl is it's "Worth the Weight!" You can load your cup up with any of their 20 non-fat flavors and more than 60 toppings. We heard from several viewers that U-Swirl has some of the cleanest facilities and friendliest staff around. There are three Houston-area locations - Atascocita, The Heights, and Katy, but the location on the north side was the most popular with ABC13 viewers.Tutti Fruitti is one of the most popular frozen yogurt shops in the world, with locations in dozens of countries worldwide. Lucky for us, there are dozens of locations in the Houston area too! Viewers rave about the large selection of toppings, as well as the great customer service.Surely, you've seen Menchie's at the nearly 20 locations around town. If you're a Menchie's frequent visitor, make sure to sign up for the My Smileage program. Earn 1 Smile for every dollar you spend. After 50 Smiles, you'll get $5 in Menchie's Money that can be used towards a future purchase.There are several locations to stop by, from The Woodlands to Galveston. Orange Leaf now sells its froyo to go. Pick up a pint and have it at home whenever you get a craving. Make sure to sign up for their Ounce Back program. For every $1 spent, you accumulate one point. Spend $10 and you'll get $1 added to your Ounce Back card. Also enjoy $3 off on your birthday and $1 off on your cardiversary.Join the Loyalty Program for Sweet Frog in The Heights by downloading the Sweet Frog app or registering online, and you'll get a free cup of froyo after 10 visits. You'll get five free punches, or halfway there just by signing up.Yogurtland conducted blind taste tests with more than 1,000 peoplecomparing nine of their flavors to nine similar flavors by another brand. Seven out of 10 people picked Yogurtland. If you've never tried it for yourself, stop by one of their three area locations - Montrose, Memorial City, and the Galleria. If you join their Real Rewards program, your first cup of froyo is on the house!There are three Red Mango locations to visit. One viewer says once you try Red Mango, you will never go back. They also have smoothies and a juice bar at some locations if you're wanting more than just frozen yogurt.Pinkberry is one of the original tart frozen yogurt brands from Los Angeles that started in 2005. Now four locations are here in Houston. They have a large selection of tart flavors, as well as some sweet. The staff will serve you instead of filling up your own cup, but you also pay per cup, not by weight like most shops. Download the Pinkberry app and you can earn free froyo. After 10 purchases, your cup is free, and you'll get a freebie on your birthday.There are a few Swirll stores in the area serving up a dozen flavors. The locations have outdoor seating so you can enjoy the weather when it's nice.Chiller Bee in Conroe and Montgomery has 12 flavors each day and they change often. What's unique is the locations are family owned and operated. Buy one of their cool shirts, and help support a local business.