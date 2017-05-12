NEWS

66 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' conditions in Montgomery Co.

The Houston SPCA rescued nearly 60 dogs from the Ruff N Fluff facility in Magnolia. (KTRK)

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 60 dogs have been rescued from "deplorable" conditions from a Montgomery County facility.

According to a SPCA press release, the Montgomery County Animal Control received reports about the conditions of the Ruff N Fluff facility, and the SPCA investigated for "cruel confinement" issues on May 4.

"The squalid conditions had dogs confined in small, unsanitary cages which were filled with urine and feces. Many of the animals have medical issues," the press release read.

According to the SPCA, Ruff N Fluff had been given a notice about its poor conditions, and when officers performed a follow up, they found no improvements.

A civil seizure warrant was issued and 66 dogs were rescued and taken to the Houston SPCA to be cared for and monitored.

Meanwhile, the case will be heard by a Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 on May 17.

"The Houston SPCA hopes that Ruff N Fluff will be divested of ownership and the Houston SPCA will be given custody so that we can continue with their rehabilitation and recovery," according to the SPCA.

