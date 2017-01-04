Sixty-five students were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a bus accident near Cleveland, Texas.Cleveland ISD Police Chief Rex Evans told ABC13 that only ten students had to be treated in the emergency room.The accident happened around 4pm on FM1010 near CR-325, Cleveland ISD said.According to the district, the driver was slowing down to avoid something in front of the bus when mud on the road caused the bus to skid onto its side in the ditch. The students were from Eastside Intermediate School.The bus driver was taken to Cleveland Emergency Hospital for a drug and alcohol check.DPS is investigating the accident.