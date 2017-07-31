KATY, Texas (KTRK) --Neighbors are on alert after deputies said a 60-year-old grandmother shot and killed a robbery suspect near Katy.
Investigators said the attempted robbery happened in the 20000 block of Fort Bowie Court. This is in the Sundown neighborhood in west Harris County.
Deputies said the woman was alone when two men entered her rent home.
The woman was able to get ahold of a gun, opening fire on one of the suspects.
A second suspect was able to escape, and was seen running toward Saums Road, deputies said.
It was not clear if the second suspect was injured during the shooting.
People who live in the area told Eyewitness News that deputies warned them to be on the lookout for the second suspect.
