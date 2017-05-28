NEWS

6 people shot, 1 fatally in New Jersey nightclub

Kristin Thorne has the latest on a shooting at a Paterson nightclub.

PATERSON, New Jersey --
Six people were shot, one fatally, at a nightclub in downtown Paterson Sunday morning.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m., at an after hours club on Main Street.

When police arrived, officers found multiple people in the parking lot and inside the club that had been shot.

Four were transported to St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center by Ambulance, while two arrived on their own.

One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released.

There is no word yet on the circumstances that led to the shooting.
