5-year-old girl attacked, dragged by black bear

BRENDAN RAND
A 5-year-old girl was attacked by a bear in Colorado early Sunday.

The child, identified by her father as Kimberly Cyr, had gone outside of her home in East Orchard Mesa in the predawn hours to investigate noises she believed were coming from a dog, her mother told authorities.

When the mother went to look for Kimberly in the home, which is above the Colorado River corridor in Grand Junction, she heard screams about 2:30 a.m., according to a news release by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

That's when she saw a large black bear dragging Kimberly, according to the release. The mom screamed at the bear, which then let her go, the release said.

Kimberly was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital with serious injuries, but she was later upgraded to fair condition, according to CPW.

Kimberly's father, Duane Cyr, told ABC News that his daughter was with her mother in the hospital and would be fine.

CPW officers were working with federal wildlife services personnel to track the bear, according to the news release.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Houston police officer arrested for DWI in Montgomery County
Former South Houston Volunteer Fire Department fire chief has died
Astros moms throw out first pitch on Mother's Day
Water main break affecting homes in Sugar Land community
Man shot in head outside NE Houston nightclub
3 arrested after rooftop burglary at Pawn Shop
Driver accused of running over and killing man after dispute
1 pedestrian dead in fatal crash in downtown Houston, police say
Show More
iPhone explodes feet away from store employee
Teacher accused of telling students to throw rocks at student
Loved ones remember coach killed in boating accident on Lake Conroe
Man dead, 3 officers sick from unknown substance at hotel
HPD: 1 person shot at gas station in south Houston
More News