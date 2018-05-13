5-year-old girl attacked, dragged by black bear

A 5-year-old girl was attacked by a bear in Colorado early Sunday.The child, identified by her father as Kimberly Cyr, had gone outside of her home in East Orchard Mesa in the predawn hours to investigate noises she believed were coming from a dog, her mother told authorities.When the mother went to look for Kimberly in the home, which is above the Colorado River corridor in Grand Junction, she heard screams about 2:30 a.m., according to a news release by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.That's when she saw a large black bear dragging Kimberly, according to the release. The mom screamed at the bear, which then let her go, the release said.Kimberly was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital with serious injuries, but she was later upgraded to fair condition, according to CPW.Kimberly's father, Duane Cyr, told ABC News that his daughter was with her mother in the hospital and would be fine.CPW officers were working with federal wildlife services personnel to track the bear, according to the news release.