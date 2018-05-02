  • LIVE VIDEO Arrest made in attempted kidnappings in Harris Co.

5 dead after military plane crash in Savanna, Georgia

ELIZABETH MCLAUGHLIN
Five people are dead and four are missing after a C-130 "Hercules" plane belonging to the Puerto Rico National Guard crashed outside the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia around 11:30 a.m., according to Georgia Air National Guard Captain Jeffrey E. Bezore.

Nine people were on board the aircraft that an Air Force spokesperson specified as a WC-130 weather reconnaissance plane. It belonged to the 156th Airlift Wing.

The plane crashed at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road just northeast of the Savannah airport, according to Chatham Emergency Management Agency. Those roads are shut down, and power has been cut to the area.

"As far we know there were no cars hit in this crash, it is an absolute miracle at that time or day and that intersection," said Gena Bilbo, Public Information Officer at Effingham County Sheriff's Office, during a press conference.

All train traffic has also ceased, as train tracks were part of the crash site, Bilbo said.

Crews from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport are assisting with local agencies. The 165th Airlift Wing from the Georgia National Guard is also responding.

The airport said there has been no impact on its flight operations.

Authorities are working to confirm the status of the remaining four passengers.

ABC News' Luis Martinez and Rachel Katz contributed to this report.
