NEWS

5 dead after being electrocuted at water park in Turkey

EMBED </>More Videos

Five people were electrocuted Friday at a water park in northwest Turkey, according to Turkish media reports. (KTRK)

ANKARA, Turkey --
Five people were electrocuted Friday at a water park in northwest Turkey, including two teenagers and a 12-year-old, Turkish media reports said.

The three youngsters were caught up in an electrical current in the pool in the town of Akyazi in Sakarya province, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The park's 58-year-old manager and his son 30-year-old son were killed when they jumped into the pool to try to save the flailing children, according to the private Dogan news agency.


Employees at the water park, 150 kilometers (93 miles) east of Istanbul, later cut power at the resort.

All five were rushed to a hospital in Akyazi but could not be saved. Two other people were hurt after touching metal railings near the pool, the reports said. The children who died were aged 12, 15 and 17.


Police officers were conducting an investigation into what caused the electrocutions, Dogan reported. It added, however, that the park lacked a residual current breaker that shuts down power to prevent electrical shocks.

Television footage showed ambulances waiting outside the water park and several people gathered outside the Akyazi State Hospital.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staffIf you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Related Topics:
newselectrocutionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Texas EquuSearch looking for woman missing since May 21
Sally Yates goes after Attorney General Jeff Sessions over criminal justice reform
Massachusetts jogger slaying suspect indicted for murder
Officer in VP Pence's motorcade injured in wreck
More News
Top Stories
Heavy rain expected around Houston this weekend
Search suspended for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Heavy downpours make a mess of Houston roads and backyards
Texas EquuSearch looking for woman missing since May 21
Funeral Saturday evening for girl killed by mother
Officer in VP Pence's motorcade injured in wreck
Suspected drunk driver causes fatal crash
Show More
Texas mom charged in 2 toddlers' hot car deaths
Rape suspect arrested at second senior living center
World's Ugliest Dog crowns sleepy, gassy mastiff
A Houston mom conned by phone scam
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
More News
Top Video
Attorney says suspect went after officer with a metal pipe
16-month-old girl beaten on Father's Day dies
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
Texas EquuSearch looking for woman missing since May 21
More Video