Houston's top 10 romantic restaurants

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, we asked ABC13 viewers for the best place to take your date. Here's what they came up with:There's good news - even though Valentine's Day is so close, the number one restaurant on our list has six locations in the Greater Houston area. Hopefully you'll still be able to snag a reservation at one of them!Ride the elevator in the Hyatt Regency hotel up 34 stories to downtown Houston's only revolving rooftop restaurant. The glass-walled restaurant makes one revolution every 45 minutes, ensuring you'll enjoy 360-degree views of the city and all of its famous landmarks. Spindletop has multiple levels of seating, making sure everyone has a perfect view.Vic and Anthony's is a Landry's restaurant named after CEO Tilman Fertitta's father Vic. Their award-winning menu features prime beef, fresh seafood and more, as well as an extensive wine collection. An ABC13 viewer said it has a wonderful romantic atmosphere with the best food! Another viewer raved that the staff made his whole evening fantastic for an anniversary.This is the only Valentine's Day you'll be able to celebrate this menu at One Fifth. Every year, renowned chef Chris Shepherd changes the concept of this unique restaurant. This year the menu is romance languages, perfect for Valentine's Day.Imagine a 100-year-old log cabin restaurant on an acre of grounds right in the middle of Houston! For over 30 years, Rainbow Lodge has been treating food lovers to succulent wild game and regional Gulf seafood in a cozy, lodge setting. There's a special four-course menu for Valentine's Day for $89 per person.The restaurant will be open for Valentine's dates Feb. 9-15. They are offering several different packages that offer different goodies for you and your date.With two locations to choose from - one in West Ave and the other in CITYCENTRE, hopefully you'll be able to score a table for two at Eddie V's. They are known for their fresh seafood with more than a dozen different entrees to choose from, as well as hand cut steaks. There's also live jazz in the V Lounge.If you've never had the Fogo de Chao experience, it goes like this - First you head to their salad and sides bar with over 30 items. When you're ready to really start eating, turn your card green side up. Then, the servers will bring 16 cuts of meats to your table for you choose from. When you are done, flip the disc to the red side until you are ready for more offerings.Texas de Brazil restaurant is an authentic Brazilian-American "Churrascaria," or steakhouse, that combines the cuisines of southern Brazil with the generous spirit of Texas. Make sure to sign up for their Eclub and you'll receive $20 off your next dinner, just for joining!Peli Peli is the only South African fusion restaurant in Texas. So what does that mean? The menu features authentic South African delicacies along with American steak, chicken and seafood favorites. Guests are invited to dine under Peli Peli's 30-foot tall, one-of-a-kind Acacia Tree and illuminated sky which creates an atmosphere perfect for romantic dinners.