NEWS

4-year-old uses phrase from 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' to warn family about fire
EMBED </>More News Videos

A 4-year-old Miami boy saved his family from major house fire. (KTRK)

MIAMI, FL (KTRK) --
A 4-year-old boy in Miami is being called a hero after he helped to save his family from a major house fire.

He's only 4, but he's the hero of his family. He alerted his mother to a fire in the kitchen, and there's a phrase from a popular children's movie that helped.

"I saved the day, Mason Einhorn said. "First I saw smoke, and then I saw a little fire and then I saw the big fire."

A pizza box that was left on the stove caused the fire. Little Mason was with his 2-year-old brother Brody, and audio from a baby monitor captured the two boys when they fire broke out.

"His brother has a dropcam baby monitor in his room, and after this happened, I decided to go back and listen," Michele Einhorn said.

In the audio, you can hear Mason yelling, "Fire in the hole."

Mason said he learned that phrase from "Alvin and the Chipmunks."

Michele said she thought Mason was watching a YouTube video when she heard him say, "Fire in the hole."

"I'm so proud of him and he's my hero. Without him, who knows what could of happened to his brother or to his house," Michele said.

Michele was able to extinguish the fire. There was damage to furniture in the house, but it could have been far worse.

Attributed to CNN.
Related Topics:
newshouse firefireFlorida
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall, 1 Still At-Large
Woman's body found around SE Houston park
Police Eye Social Media in Spate of Post-Christmas Mall Disturbances
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
More News
Top Stories
Woman's body found around SE Houston park
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
Paul Wall in court today facing drug charges
Mom walks 30 hours through snow to help family
HPD search for suspect in fatal shooting
Baby on liver transplant list only waits 40 minutes
Bear interacts with motorists and tranquilized
Show More
After 63 years together, couple dies hours apart
Rockets' center opts for granny-style free throws
9-yr-old soccer fan's heartwarming reaction to gift
Mall fights, incidents reported across the country
Woman drove drunk, gave sippy cup of wine to child
More News
Top Video
ABC13 family's greatest moments from 2016
Britney Spears rep confirms star is alive and well
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash
More Video