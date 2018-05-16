4 tornadoes ripped through Northeast during severe weather that killed 5

MAX GOLEMBO
Four tornadoes ripped through Pennsylvania and upstate New York Tuesday night in a series of severe storms that pounded the Northeast. Residents are now left to pick up the pieces.

At least five people, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed Tuesday by falling trees during the rough winds and rain.

Over 300,000 customers were without power in the region this afternoon.

In the town of Brookfield, Connecticut, every road has downed trees and wires, and 85 percent of customers were without power this afternoon.

The severe weather is over, but rounds of heavy rain are expected to continue throughout the week from Florida to New York.

Isolated flooding is possible -- some spots in Florida and the Mid-Atlantic could see over 5 inches of rain.

ABC News' Dominick Proto contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Bartender accused of serving man 11 beers before deadly crash
Alleged thieves steal elderly woman's wallet at Whole Foods
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in wooded area
City leaders make plea after 3-year-old shot in Sunnyside
Former Cub Scout leader accused of indecency with a child
Rockets head into Game 2 clash with much-needed fixes
Police: Rapper T.I. arrested outside his gated community
Rant against workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Show More
10 rescued children were allegedly 'waterboarded' by parents
Lenwood Johnson, Houston community activist, dead at 75
Woman accused of stealing $200,000 from youth hockey league
STARR test rescheduled after vandals smash windows at school
'Device' caused deadly blast at California day spa, officials say
More News