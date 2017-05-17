HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Four men have been arrested in connection with nearly two dozen aggravated robberies in Harris County.
Deputies were chasing a vehicle around noon in the area of Mills Road and FM 1960.
The suspects got out of the car and took off on foot.
They were eventually caught at an apartment complex. Two of the suspects were bitten by a police dog.
Harris County deputies were investigating aggravated robberies at two donut shops and one kolache shop in northwest Harris County this morning. They said those crimes were likely connected to robberies on Tuesday.
WATCH: Eyewitness News Reporter Courtney Fischer reports from Kolache Factory after armed robbery
Detectives said armed robbers stole cash from the three breakfast spots between 5 and 5:30 a.m. They allegedly started the morning at Shipley's in the 10800 block of Spring Cypress, emptying cash registers, then moving on to the Dunkin' Donuts down the road. Their last stop was the Kolache Factory a couple miles away on Louetta Road.
SkyEye was over the scene that showed the entrance of the Shipley's taped off by investigators and deputies at the Dunkin' Donuts and Kolache Factory.
Eyewitness News obtained surveillance video showing the robbery at the Kolache Factory. The video shows the terrified clerk forced to empty the drive-thru register. You see another worker in the kitchen with his hands up. The second robber then takes the money.
RAW SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF KOLACHE FACTORY ROBBERY
One of the robbers, wearing a brown beanie on his head, goes back to the front of the store. He points the gun at an employee with his hands up. That worker told us the suspect pointed to the register and screamed, "Open them up! Open them up!"
The employee is seen in the video sliding his key card to open the register's drawers. We're told the robber took hundreds of dollars in cash. No customers were in the store at the time.
"I'm just glad nobody got a slippery finger or got a little anxious and pulled the trigger. That's what I was scared of. They're young kids," said the worker seen in the video with his hands in the air. He did not want to reveal his identity.
Investigators said the three robberies are likely connected to Tuesday's robberies that happened in the same area.
On Tuesday, Eyewitness News showed you exclusive surveillance video from a Subway on Highway 249 and Louetta Road of a teenager, who deputies believe is responsible for as many as 19 robberies in the area, holding an employee at gunpoint and taking off with money from the cash register.
Investigators said the suspects are responsible for more than 20 robberies in the area.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff