4 men mysteriously vanish in Pennsylvania

As the investigation continues into the disappearance of four Pennsylvania men, Action News has learned a car belonging to one of those men has been found.The mother of 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, of Pennsburg, Montgomery County, says his car was found at the Peddler's Village shopping complex in Bucks County.There was no word on if any evidence was found.The missing men range in age from 18 to 25 years old. All were last seen within days of each other.The other three men are identified as: Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead, Pa.; Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown Twp.; and Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, of Newtown.Sturgis, Meo and Finocchiaro were last seen on Friday. Patrick was last seen on Wednesday.Authorities haven't said if they believe the missing men are in danger, only that they are working hard to find them.Police on Sunday were searching a house on Aquetong Road in Solebury Township, Bucks County as part of the investigation, but were not releasing any more information on what led them there.Finocchiaro was last seen getting into a vehicle on Hampton Drive around 6:30 p.m. Friday.On July 6, 2017 at approximately 4:45 p.m. a missing person's report was filed with the Newtown Township Police Department for Jimi Tar Patrick, described only as being in his late teens.He has not been seen or heard from since approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday July 5, 2017. He has also had no contact with his family or friends, and he has not shown up for work, behavior not considered typical for him.Anyone with information about any of the missing men are being asked to contact Middletown Township Police Department at 215-949-1000 or call 911.