NEWS

9 people escape flames after mobile home catches fire in Montgomery Co.

9 people escape mobile home fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating after a mobile home caught fire Monday morning in Cut and Shoot.

Five adults and four children, all under the age of 10, escaped the burning home.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames coming out of the front window.

According to firefighters, a person who lived in the home kicked a bedroom door open and warned everyone about the fire.

The homeowner went to his son's room where he found that flames had taken over the dresser around the TV. He was able to get his two children and his sister's out of the home, then went back inside to rescue two pitbulls after the dogs ran back inside the burning home.

Firefighters have notified the Red Cross to assist the family.
Related Topics:
newshouse firefirefirefightersMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man Arrested After Breaching Security, Allegedly Striking TSA Agents at Chicago O'Hare
Meryl Streep Focuses on Politics, Diversity, Empathy in Golden Globes Speech
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Two men found shot to death in SW Houston
More News
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Two men found shot to death in SW Houston
Meryl Streep targets Trump in Golden Globes speech
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Great-grandmother and loving husband among airport victims
The path to an all Texas Super Bowl
Show More
Mom sentenced to 30 years in death of 5-year-old son
Local homeowners deal with broken pipes
Lost 3-year-old wanders into store
Baytown police looking for suspects who shot 3 teens
3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
More Photos