The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating after a mobile home caught fire Monday morning in Cut and Shoot.Five adults and four children, all under the age of 10, escaped the burning home.When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames coming out of the front window.According to firefighters, a person who lived in the home kicked a bedroom door open and warned everyone about the fire.The homeowner went to his son's room where he found that flames had taken over the dresser around the TV. He was able to get his two children and his sister's out of the home, then went back inside to rescue two pitbulls after the dogs ran back inside the burning home.Firefighters have notified the Red Cross to assist the family.