WEATHER

Spring begins with beautiful weather in Houston

Tim Heller has a look at the beautiful spring weather we'll see in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Spring officially begins at 11:15 AM Tuesday, March 20. And it's going to feel great outside in Houston!

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be cool in the morning and warm during the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky the next few days.

A wind shift will blow humidity back into southeast Texas by the weekend. Isolated showers are possible with the increasing heat and humidity.

