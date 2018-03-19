Spring officially begins at 11:15 AM Tuesday, March 20. And it's going to feel great outside in Houston!Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be cool in the morning and warm during the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky the next few days.A wind shift will blow humidity back into southeast Texas by the weekend. Isolated showers are possible with the increasing heat and humidity.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.