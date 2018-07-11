Fresh arrivals: 3 new markets to check out in Houston

El Rancho Supermercado
11210 North Freeway, Greenspoint
Photo: Tyler H./Yelp
El Rancho Supermercado is a grocery store that carries Hispanic and Latin American products. Based in DFW, the new location represents its first store in Houston, though there are already plans to open two more stores in the city, according to its site.
The store carries most of the groceries you'd expect at any American grocery store, plus a wide selection of Latin American and Hispanic brands.
As reported in the Houston Chronicle, the 47,000-square-foot store has a butcher shop, bakery, fresh seafood, tortilleria and a Latin American kitchen.
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Tyler H., who reviewed the new store on June 30, wrote, "They had a lot of fresh produce for great prices. The regular groceries were similar to Kroger or other places, but the fresh produce was what this place was all about. It was swarming and you could get huge quantities for cheap prices! This will be my go-to spot for fresh produce to make things like salsa and fajitas!"
El Rancho Supermercado is open daily from 7 a.m.-11 p.m.
H-E-B
5106 Bissonnet St., Bellaire
Photo: Char I./Yelp
H-E-B is a grocery chain with many locations already in Houston. This location, however, represents its first multi-level store in the Houston area. Spanning 78,000 square feet, it's twice the size of the former H-E-B that used to occupy the same address.
Dubbed H-E-B Bellaire Market, the new two-story store joins similar stores in San Antonio and Mexico. According to the Houston Chronicle, the store features artwork along the escalator by Texan artist Ansen Seale that's made from acrylic, LED lights and aluminum, which changes colors as you ride up or down.
As far as shopping goes, expect to find all of your normal grocery items, including common name brands, plus an in-store bakery, meat department, deli and more.
With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, the new H-E-B has been getting positive attention.
Wendy W., who was the first Yelper to review the new store on June 27, wrote, "There is plenty of garage parking -- over 300 spots -- two escalators and cart escalators. Find all your grocery shopping needs here."
Julianne D. added, "I'm so thrilled H-E-B is back in the area! It's also lovely to have your car parked in the shade while you shop, not to mention you won't get wet during Houston spur-of-the-moment downpours!"
HEB - Bellaire is open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Blue Field Market
2619 Polk St., EaDo
Photo: Blue Field Market/Yelp
Blue Field Market is a farmers market that offers fresh local produce alongside local artisans and artists. You can also enjoy live music, free group yoga and food trucks.
Blue Field Market currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Duane S., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, "The vendors are extremely friendly, the owners are nice guys and the staff members are great. If it's true that a market is only as good as its vendors, then this place rocks! Succulent plants, fizzy bath bombs, goat cheese, honey and many other goodies -- what more could you ask for?"
Lori K. noted, "This is a great farmers market that is growing. ... They are dog and family friendly. Lots of good vendors from all types of food and snacks (honey, goat cheese and veggies) to jewelry, bath soaps and bombs and clothing."
Blue Field Market is only open from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday.