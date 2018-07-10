ABC13 chief meteorologist Tim Heller announces retirement

Our fearless leader is leaving the television news business after nearly 35 years on the air.ABC13's chief meteorologist Tim Heller told the newsroom Tuesday that he has decided to retire from his career as a broadcast meteorologist and begin a second chapter in life.Tim says he isn't quite sure what his second career will be just yet, but he hopes to find a way to serve the public in some way...just not on TV every night.Tim isn't leaving your television just yet. After all, we still have another hurricane season to get through together.Tim's last day on-air will be Friday, January 11, 2019.Tim's coverage of weather over the past three decades has earned him several awards, including four Emmy Awards. Tim has also received multiple Best Weathercast awards from the Houston Press Club, the Dallas Press Club, and the Texas Associated Press.Before moving to Houston, Tim led the weather department at KDFW-TV in Dallas. He also worked at KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, KRCG-TV in Jefferson City, Missouri, KDUB-TV in Dubuque, Iowa and WIFR-TV in Rockford, Illinois.He is a graduate of the Broadcast Meteorology Program at Mississippi State University, and he has a BA in Communications from Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa.Tim is originally from Prairieburg, Iowa. He and his wife have three children.