Midtown Houston gets a new neighborhood pub: The Ginger Man

By Hoodline
Searching for a new pub and beer garden to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 160 W. Gray St. in Midtown, the fresh addition is called The Ginger Man.

The business, which has another outpost in Houston as well as locations in several major Texas cities, serves not only craft and specialty international beers, but wine and spirits too.

You can also score gastropub fare if you've got an appetite. Start off with appetizers like the charcuterie board, beer cheese dip with pita or the candied bacon trio. The menu also features flatbreads, salads and sandwiches like the corned beef Reuben. Brunch is available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.

Visit the establishment's website to see this month's featured beers and any upcoming events.

The pub has received two Yelp reviews so far, which give it a 3.5-star rating.

Clayton R., who reviewed the new spot on June 14, wrote, "Great beer selection. Nice patio. Good, low-key neighborhood spot. They also have liquor and food."

Yelper Ray A. added, "Decent service. Decent menu. Nice place. But, after you've had a few drinks and are really enjoying an evening chatting with friends, the bill arrives and it's wrong. What a huge buzzkill, having to argue over prices."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Ginger Man is open from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 2:15 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Sunday.
