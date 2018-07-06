Drink up: Houston's 4 newest bars to visit now

Sugar Ts Lounge
1608 Cullen, EaDo
Photo: Ulrica C./Yelp
Sugar Ts Lounge is a bar and grill that serves up bottled and draft beers, cocktails, margaritas and more.
The large, open space features several TVs throughout and plush seating. Stop in for Fish Fry Fridays or snack on crawfish and chicken wings.
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Sugar Ts Lounge currently has a five-star rating.
Ulrica C., who reviewed the new spot on June 28, wrote, "Love this lounge in EaDo! Nice place to just get away from the everyday hustle. It's very clean and well put together. The staff is great and very friendly. We look forward to frequently hanging out here."
Head on over to check it out: Sugar Ts Lounge is open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5-11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)
Pitch 25 Beer Park
2120 Walker St., EaDo
Photo: Susie L./Yelp
Pitch 25 Beer Park is a beer garden and sports bar. It's a soccer-themed place, which comes as no surprise given that Brian Ching, formerly a soccer player for the Houston Dynamo and a member of the U.S. national team, is the owner. There's even an indoor soccer pitch.
The bar serves up beers, wine and cocktails. There are also food options, including sandwiches, burgers, wings, salads and more.
Pitch 25 Beer Park's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 55 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Susie L., who reviewed it on June 26, wrote, "The place is huge! Indoor and outdoor seating, adorable swing seats inside and outside, one-seater hammocks outside, comfy couches, large tables perfect for big groups. And by far, my favorite part was that even though it was completely packed, every single server/bartender was perfectly pleasant!"
Zoabe H. added, "Coolest sports bar in Houston. It has tons of taps, a decent menu I didn't sample, a huge indoor cornhole area for high level cornhole athletes like myself and a friendly staff. I was there after a Dynamo game, so it was packed, but we got to the bar quickly and were able to find a place on the porch pretty easily."
Pitch 25 Beer Park is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
Poitin
2313 Edwards St., Suite 100, First Ward
Photo: Penny G./Yelp
Poitin is an upscale cocktail bar and New American spot in the Sawyer Yards community in the First Ward neighborhood.
According to Eater Houston, the name Poitin is a nod to restaurateur Ian Tucker's Irish heritage. Poitin is a type of Irish spirit that predates whiskey, which diners can sample at the bar.
The cocktail menu includes drinks such as the Old Graceful Rose (Maker's Mark bourbon, Lillet Rose, vanilla, port and floral water), the Tumbleweed (Dewars 12 scotch, lemon, honey and bubbles) and the Sunday's Crossword (Citadelle gin, Antica vermouth and coffee-infused Campari). (View the full cocktail menu here.)
It also serves an eclectic menu of New American fare if you're feeling peckish.
The new restaurant has garnered plenty of good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 63 reviews on Yelp.
Gage S., who reviewed it on June 12, wrote, "Once seated at the bar, the bar staff will keep you entertained with a lovely selection of cocktails , ranging from boozy to light and refreshing. The happy hour is from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and the list of cocktails on the happy hour rotates, so always ask the bartender."
Yelper Katrina H. added, "Amazing downtown views of Houston, and the interior of the restaurant is just as impressive. The staff is knowledgeable and nothing goes unnoticed. The cocktail menu is amazing."
If your curiosity (and appetite) is piqued, Poitin is open from 3 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3-1 p.m. on Sunday.
Beaux Coo
5600 Richmond Ave., Galleria/Uptown
Photo: Warren C./Yelp
Beaux Coo is a drive-through bar and Cajun/Creole spot. The bar serves up 20 different kinds of frozen daiquiris, which you can order alongside its Cajun fare, including alligator bites, crawfish boils, burgers and seafood platters. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about Beaux Coo, which currently holds four stars out of 59 reviews on the site.
Alexander H., who reviewed the bar on June 20, wrote, "The short and sweet: this place is awesome, just go. ... The daiquiris are delicious and they do not skimp on the alcohol content of each. Top that off with delicious food and hookah."
Vlad V. noted, "The main attraction of Beaux Coo is their drinks. They have a bunch of frozen daiquiris and they do the job. The options are pretty awesome and they have creative names for the drinks."
Beaux Coo is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.