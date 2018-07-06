COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NYPD officers sing 'Happy Birthday' to homeless woman on Staten Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officers on Staten Island are being praised after a video showing them singing "Happy Birthday" to a homeless woman was shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

By
STATEN ISLAND --
NYPD officers on Staten Island are being praised after a video showing them singing "Happy Birthday" to a homeless woman was shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

The video, posted by Facebook user Madie Dee on June 21, shows a group of officers inside the St. George Ferry Terminal greeting the woman, whose name is Lisa, singing to her.

They even bought her burgers, fries and a soda.

When Officer Leron Lee purchased the meal, his colleagues, Officers Kevin Ng and Paul Lantieri, started teasing him for cheating on his diet. But when they saw the meal was for Lisa, a woman who frequents the terminal, they decided to join in on the birthday celebrations.

"A little embarrassed," Lee said. "I didn't do it for the positive feedback I got. I just did it to show someone gratitude on their birthday."
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has the story of the officers who sang "Happy Birthday" to a homeless woman.


Staten Island residents are appreciating the positive attention this story brings to their community.
"Sometimes they're shed in a negative light, so putting themselves out in the community and having them do positive things, especially singing happy birthday to a woman they don't know, that's such a great thing," Kai Bingham said.

"You never be expecting it to happen here on Staten Island where society has more or less threw us to the dogs," said Staten Island resident Wilbur Spann. "It lifts people's spirits to see something good like that happen."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfeel goodnypdhomelessstaten island ferryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Despite rain Houstonians venture out to watch fireworks
Where you can still watch fireworks around Houston tonight
Rainy forecast forces cancellation of July 4th events
What you can and cannot bring to CITGO Freedom Over Texas
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Armored car heist suspects on the run in SE Houston
LIVE: Vehicle flips in toll lane crash on W. Beltway 8
Suspects report stolen tires, but wind up busted for meth
Worker killed in water tower accident in Porter
You won't be able to renew your license at these 2 places soon
Major construction shuts down 3 freeways this weekend
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Woman finds nearly 50 brown recluse spiders in bedroom
Show More
Summer not the best time for making babies, research says
Woman claims Skechers shoes burned son's feet
Clearing Lake Houston of Harvey debris could cost $20 million
Guard allegedly beaten by group shoots man after confrontation
Navy SEAL dies trying to rescue boys trapped in cave
More News