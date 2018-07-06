SPORTS

Tristar sports collector kicks off Friday afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Tristar sports collector show kicks off Friday (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sports fans have the opportunity to engage with a plethora of their favorite athletes this weekend. The 32nd Tristar sports collector kicks off Friday at 3 p.m. at NRG Arena.


During this event, fans can meet their favorite athletes and have their memorabilia signed. The first autograph session will take place with Gerald Green on Friday at 6 p.m.

Saturday will feature the most autograph sessions with 20. Many of those are current Astros players along with football legends such as Earl Campbell and Emmitt Smith.

Star Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins will sign autographs Sunday. Fans can also meet Texans rookie Keke Coutee, a fifth round draft pick from Texas Tech.

For more information on tickets, you can go here. All aged 5 and below will receive free admission.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston AstrosHouston TexansHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Kyle Tucker waiting for opportunity to contribute to Astros
Corpus Christi Hooks to change name as part of Copa de la Diversion
MUST SEE: Man peels coconuts with his teeth
Here are the 5 worst contracts in Houston sports history
More sports
SPORTS
Josh Reddick to hold autograph session at Whataburger Monday
Kyle Tucker waiting for opportunity to contribute to Astros
ESPN's 2018 AL and NL All-Star picks
Corpus Christi Hooks to change name as part of Copa de la Diversion
More Sports
Top Stories
Armored car heist suspects on the run in SE Houston
LIVE: Vehicle flips in toll lane crash on W. Beltway 8
Suspects report stolen tires, but wind up busted for meth
Worker killed in water tower accident in Porter
You won't be able to renew your license at these 2 places soon
Major construction shuts down 3 freeways this weekend
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Woman finds nearly 50 brown recluse spiders in bedroom
Show More
Summer not the best time for making babies, research says
Woman claims Skechers shoes burned son's feet
Clearing Lake Houston of Harvey debris could cost $20 million
Guard allegedly beaten by group shoots man after confrontation
Navy SEAL dies trying to rescue boys trapped in cave
More News