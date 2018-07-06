Two people who called to report a theft ended up behind bars themselves after deputies found $2 million worth of methamphetamine in their tractor-trailer in Chambers County.
Authorities say it all started around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday when they were called out to investigate the alleged theft from an 18-wheeler at a rest area on I-10.
When deputies arrived, they noticed tires were missing on the rear of the trailer.
As they continued to investigate, they found 43 pounds of meth, with a street value of nearly $2 million hidden inside the trailer's compartments.
Dan Roba, 48, of Northbrook, Illinois, and Bianca Roba, 45, of Hollandale Beach, Florida, were arrested and charged for possession of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.
The suspects are in the Chambers County jail.
