Josh Reddick to hold autograph session at Whataburger Monday

Josh Reddick to hold autograph session July 9 (KTRK)

The Astros seem to enjoy holding autograph sessions at Whataburger. Max Stassi started it this season, and Josh Reddick is following his footsteps.

The outfielder is scheduled to hold an autograph session at the Whataburger on Fuqua St July 9 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It would be smart to arrive at Whataburger a little early. The first 225 fans with wristbands are guaranteed an autograph from Reddick.

Reddick currently has 8 HR and 25 RBI in his second year with the Astros. Him and Whataburger is quite the combination for a Monday morning.

