Josh Reddick to hold autograph session at Whataburger Monday

The outfielder is scheduled to hold an autograph session at the Whataburger on Fuqua St July 9 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Come out to @Whataburger at 11116 Fuqua St in Houston n July 9th for an autograph appearance with Josh Reddick! pic.twitter.com/uzTKPqLJ4O— Houston Astros (@astros) July 5, 2018
It would be smart to arrive at Whataburger a little early. The first 225 fans with wristbands are guaranteed an autograph from Reddick.
Reddick currently has 8 HR and 25 RBI in his second year with the Astros. Him and Whataburger is quite the combination for a Monday morning.
