Family of boy found dead in dryer files lawsuit against apartment complex for $1 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of boy who died in dryer files lawsuit against apartment complex (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of a 10-year-old boy who was found dead in a clothes dryer is suing the apartment complex for $1 million.

The parents of Fernando Hernandez Jr. have filed a lawsuit against Birchbrook Apartments in East Harris County for negligence.

According to police, several kids were playing hide-n-seek and having "Nerf gun wars" throughout the complex in April.

Fernando's mother said he was playing with his 9-year-old brother.

"I don't know what happened," said his mother, Christina Rodriguez. "I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor."

Court records show that he was electrocuted.

The apartment's management has not returned ABC13's call for a comment on the lawsuit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Vehicle flips in toll lane crash on W. Beltway 8
Worker killed in water tower accident in Porter
You won't be able to renew your license at these 2 places soon
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Clearing Lake Houston of Harvey debris could cost $20 million
Guard allegedly beaten by group shoots man after confrontation
Woman claims Skechers shoes burned son's feet
Navy SEAL dies trying to rescue boys trapped in cave
Show More
Man arrested for stealing teen's 'Make America Great Again' hat
Trump takes aim at Bush's 1000 Points of Light
Singer Chris Brown arrested on stage for felony assault
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Houston father of 10 shot in the head as he slept
More News